Garbage Crisis in Kanhan: Rising Environmental Threat Due to Negligence

Nagpur/ Kanhan: A growing garbage crisis in Kanhan has become a serious concern for residents and the environment. Domestic waste, collected by the municipal council, is being openly burned in the Junni Kamthi Gadeghat area. This practice has led to a foul odor and harmful smoke, causing great discomfort to local citizens and posing a significant environmental threat.

What’s worse, numerous livestock have died after consuming the discarded waste. Despite this, the Kanhan Municipal Administration remains silent, showing no effort to resolve the problem.

Local residents claim that a substantial amount of Rs 73.80 lakh was spent over the past two years in the name of waste classification, but the situation has remained unchanged. There is still no proper waste disposal system in place. As a result, stray cattle are ingesting the garbage, leading to illness and the death of several animals.

Prominent figures such as former MP Prakash Jadhav, former Zilla Parishad Vice President Sharad Donekar, and Kanhan Municipal Vice President Yogesh Rangari, along with several local citizens, have repeatedly raised this issue with the administration. However, no concrete action has been taken yet. The administration’s negligence has placed the health and well-being of the residents in grave danger.

