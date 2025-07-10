Vivekananda Memorial Not Linked to Nagpur Floods: CWPRS Report Clears Structure

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Swami Vivekananda Memorial near Ambazari Dam has been officially cleared of any role in the recent flooding incidents in Nagpur, according to a detailed technical report by the Central Water and Power Research Institute (CWPRS), Pune.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) submitted an affidavit to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, citing the CWPRS findings in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed after the devastating flood on September 23, 2023.

What the Report Says:

CWPRS conducted a physical model study to determine whether the memorial obstructs water flow.

to determine whether the memorial obstructs water flow. The findings concluded that the structure does not alter water flow or increase flood risk downstream of Ambazari Dam.

downstream of Ambazari Dam. The memorial was not responsible for the 2023 floods.

NMC’s Action:

Based on the report, NMC wrote to the Urban Development Department on May 7, 2025 , recommending that the memorial be regularised .

on , recommending that the . It also requested the Irrigation Department to exempt the structure from prior government resolutions.

to the structure from prior government resolutions. The State Government’s final decision is still awaited.

Dam Safety Efforts:

NMC reaffirmed its responsibility for maintaining the 250-year-old Ambazari Dam , following provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021 .

, following provisions of the . A project worth ₹21.07 crore was initiated for dam strengthening, safety, and beautification .

was initiated for dam . Three out of four phases of the project have been completed.

of the project have been completed. New escape gates are currently being installed by the Irrigation Department.

Shortage of Experts:

NMC has formed a Dam Safety Unit , but it currently lacks qualified engineers.

, but it currently lacks qualified engineers. A request for expert support was sent to the State Dam Safety Organisation on April 3, 2024, but no response has been received to date.

The affidavit also noted that Advocate Tushar Mandlekar is representing the petitioners in the ongoing PIL.