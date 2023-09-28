High Court reviews NMC’s efforts to control stray dog menace

Nagpur : The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court extensively examined an affidavit presented by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday, probing into the NMC’s compliance with prior court directives. The NMC informed the court that it had issued work orders and established agreements with specific agencies to implement Animal Birth Control Rules, which are designed to manage the city’s stray dog population.

In response to the court’s inquiry about immediate measures to effectively address the issue of stray dogs, the NMC’s counsel emphasized adherence to the prescribed rules and highlighted the work orders issued in this regard. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting that while sterilization efforts may yield results in the long term, significant effects might take several years to materialize.

The court also voiced concerns about the incidents of dog bites occurring throughout the city. Advocate Firdos Mirza, representing the petitioners, underscored statutory provisions that advocate for swift action to curb the stray dog menace, particularly in cases of dog bites. Mirza pointed out that both the NMC and the police possess considerable powers and specific responsibilities under the relevant laws to handle immediate incidents and mishaps.

The NMC’s response cited the Animal Birth Control Rules, which primarily focus on sterilization and the return of stray dogs to their respective locations. The court emphasized that as a civic body, the NMC is legally obligated and empowered to take appropriate action and establish shelters for stray dogs.

When asked about the current shelter, Adv. Sudhir Puranik, representing the NMC, identified the Bhandewadi Shelter as the designated facility for such activities. The court subsequently requested details regarding the capacity of both public and private shelters and adjourned the matter until October 5. The NMC has been directed to provide information on the feasibility of expanding the Bhandewadi Shelter to accommodate a larger number of stray dogs.

In a separate development, Ankita Shah, counsel for the intervenor, informed the court that she had filed an affidavit tendering her unconditional apology in compliance with earlier court orders. The court will further deliberate on this issue on October 5.

Advocate Firdos Mirza represented the petitioners, Adv. Sudhir Puranik represented the NMC, and Adv. Ashwin Deshpande along with Adv. Aradhya Pande appeared for Dhantoli Nagrik Mandal. Adv. S. S. Sanyal represented an NGO Federation.

