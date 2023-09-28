Son kills father due to mother’s harassment in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, driven by his father’s continuous torment of his mother, a 21-year-old man reportedly killed his father near Vivekanand Smarak under Bajaj Nagar Police Station in the early hours of Thursday .

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Shankarrao Nidhekar (47), a resident of Subash Nagar. The police have booked the accused son, Sahil Sanjay Nidekar (21), a resident of Pandhrabodi, on charges of murder and placed him under arrest.

Bajaj Nagar Police Inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput informed Nagpur Today, stating, “Sanjay was a habitual drinker and he would constantly harass his wife under the influence of liquor. The couple had two sons, who resided in the Pandhrabodi area with their uncles. On Wednesday night, Sanjay again began harassing his wife. Out of fear, she called her son Sahil, who around 11.30 pm, came to their residence in Subhash Nagar and took his mother to his uncle’s place.”

However, Sahil was seething with anger due to the persistent harassment of his mother. He retrieved a knife from his house in Pandharabodi and returned to Subhash Nagar. Meanwhile, Sanjay had stepped out. Sahil began searching for his father and around 12.30 am on Thursday, Sahil intercepted his father Sanjay near Vivekanand Smarak near Ambazari Lake and reportedly attacked him with the knife, resulting in his immediate demise.

The police received information about the incident and based on this, registered an offence and apprehended the accused Sahil, the PI added.

