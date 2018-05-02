High Court gives major relief to GoAir Employees

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court has given a major relief to GoAir employees Akshay Patil and Nilay Janbandhu. Honourable Justice P. N. Deshmukh & Justice Pushpa V. Ganediwala in their order has directed that in Crime No. 372 of 2019, ‘no coercive steps be taken against the applicants’ till 13th September 2019. The Hon’bleCourt has directed that the investigation in the case should continue. Senior Advocate, Mr. S.V. Manohar appeared for the GoAir employees.

The employees of GoAir had filed a criminal Writ Petition in the Nagpur Bench, of the Bombay High Court on August 14th, 2019, seeking to quash the FIR filed against them registered in the Ajni Police Station, Nagpur. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mahendra Chavhan, father of the deceased employee Manthan Chavhan who committed suicide May 30th, 2019. The complaint was made on August 08, 2019, 70 days after the alleged suicide.

In the Petition, the two said employees have prayed to the Hon’ble High Court to grant ad-interim relief to them and restrain Ajni police from taking any coercive action against them for the alleged offence punishable under Section 306 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

It is alleged in the Complaint that the deceased employee had taken a leave as he was unwell and felt insulted when his reporting manager called him enquiring about his absence. The Petition states that it is not even alleged by the Respondent (Mahendra Chavhan) that the 2 airline employees had any intention or mens rea to harass the deceased employee to bring about a situation forcing the deceased to commit suicide. Additionally, the Petition mentions that an offence was registered against them only because the mother of deceased employee is working as a police constable with the Nagpur Police.

The Petitioners, Akshay Patil and Nilay Janbandhu, have extended full cooperation and are supporting the investigating agencies.