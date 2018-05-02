Devendra Fadnavis suspends ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ for tomorrow

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suspended his ongoing ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ for a day on Sunday in view of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s death.

Fadnavis will meet people as per schedule on Saturday, but will not deliver speeches or accept garlands, state Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur said in a statement.

“In view of Jaitley’s death, the CM will only meet people. Various functions to welcome the chief minister will not be held…garlands will not be accepted. The yatra will be completely suspended on Sunday,” Thakur said.

The yatra will proceed from Pathardi in Ahmednagar as per schedule on Monday.

The chief minister embarked on the month-long mass outreach campaign on August 1, carrying the message of good governance to consolidate the party across Maharashtra, where elections are due in September-October period.

Earlier, the yatra was suspended briefly following floods in western Maharashtra.