High Court Decrees: Consumer Commission exam appointments to adhere to its ruling

Nagpur: In a significant development, a division bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Mukulika Jawalkar at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued an interim order clarifying that appointments made on the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will be finalized based on the court’s verdict.

The court has consequently served notices to the Secretary of Central Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Department, and the Selection Committee, with a deadline for reply set for October 18.

The backdrop to this decision lies in recent examinations conducted for the positions of Chairman and members of State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. Following the declaration of results, a sudden move saw the cancellation of ten questions from the examination paper.

This decision raised concerns, prompting three affected individuals to file a petition in the High Court, seeking an inquiry conducted by three incumbent judges of the High Court.

The petitioners, including former members of the District Consumer Commission, Geeta Badwaik (Nagpur), Manish Wankhede (Buldhana), and Ashlesha Dighade (Warora), contended that the cancellation of questions appeared to favor certain unqualified candidates.

This decision led to a reduction in the total marks to 90, a matter they argue constitutes an irregularity warranting investigation. The examination in question was held on May 23, 2023, with results announced on September 15, 2023.

Advocate Tushar Mandlekar represented the petitioners in this case. The interim order by the Bombay High Court signifies a pivotal step in addressing the concerns surrounding these appointments, underlining the court’s commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process.

