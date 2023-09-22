Ganapati Visarjan in Nagpur: 1,274 idols, including 30 PoP, immersed on Thursday

Nagpur: In a proactive move to ensure eco-friendly Ganpati immersions, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has introduced 32 artificial tanks across 10 zones in the city. This initiative proved pivotal as 1,274 Ganpati idols were immersed in these designated tanks on Thursday.

During the immersion process, a vigilant assessment revealed that 22 idols in the Dharampeth zone, 6 idols in Satranjipura, and 2 idols in Nehru Nagar Zone were crafted from plaster of paris (PoP).

Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Aanchal Goyal, it was explicitly prohibited to immerse idols in lakes. This measure aims to safeguard the ecological balance of Nagpur’s water bodies.

The use of PoP in idol-making raises environmental concerns due to its non-biodegradable nature. The concerted efforts of the NMC to provide artificial tanks for immersions not only ensure the preservation of the city’s natural resources but also promote sustainable practices during festive celebrations.

