Heavy Vehicles Banned Inside Nagpur Outer Ring Road from September 8

Nagpur: In a major step to curb road accidents, the Traffic Department has announced a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles inside Nagpur city limits from September 8, 2025. Heavy vehicles will now only be allowed inside the city between 10 PM and 6 AM.

According to official data, between 2020 and 2025, heavy vehicles were responsible for 422 fatal accidents, claiming 457 lives. Additionally, 279 serious accidents left 563 people permanently disabled, while 180 minor accidents caused 247 injuries. Rising casualties prompted authorities to strictly regulate heavy vehicle movement within city limits.

Outer Ring Road Made Mandatory

Many trucks and trailers had been bypassing the newly built Outer Ring Road and passing through the city, contributing to congestion and accidents. With the new order, all heavy vehicles must compulsorily use the Outer Ring Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani issued the order under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, clearly stating that vehicles traveling between other cities must not enter Nagpur city under any circumstances.

Alternative Routes for Heavy Vehicles

The Traffic Department has released specific diversion routes for different vehicle movements:

Amravati → Jabalpur : Gondkhairi T-point → Underpass → Khadka Toll Naka → Zero Samruddhi Circle → Panjara Toll.

: Gondkhairi T-point → Underpass → Khadka Toll Naka → Zero Samruddhi Circle → Panjara Toll. Amravati → Wardha/Chandrapur/Hyderabad : Outer Ring Road → Wardha Road (left turn).

: Outer Ring Road → Wardha Road (left turn). Wardha → Bhandara/Raipur/Kolkata : Ranikohti Cutting → Outer Ring Road.

: Ranikohti Cutting → Outer Ring Road. Bhopal/Chhindwara → Nagpur bypass : Gondkhairi T-point → Koradi Power House → Outer Ring Road.

: Gondkhairi T-point → Koradi Power House → Outer Ring Road. Bhopal/Chhindwara/Betul → Umred–Bhandara–Raipur: Koradi Power House → Kapasi Pulia → Kamptee-Kanhan route.

Restricted Access for Certain Locations

Some important facilities will also have time-based restrictions on truck entry (6 AM to 10 PM ban):

Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Ajni,

Railway Goods Shed & Orange Market,

Lal Godown on Kamptee Road.

Entry for these vehicles will only be allowed via designated routes and within strictly regulated timings.