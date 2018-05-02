Heavy rains with strong winds lash Nagpur

Nagpur: Heavy rains with strong winds with lightning thunders lashed Nagpur city on Tuesday afternoon. At some places, power supply was disrupted. However, the rains also provided some relief to the people from the sweltering heat. According to the Weather Man, the city received the pre-monsoon rain. From Tuesday, Mrig Nakshatra commenced and in its effect Nagpur and some surrounding areas were hit by the stormy rain.

The sudden change in weather led to many citizens scrambling for cover at safer places. Since Covid-19 restrictions were eased, markets were open. The shoppers were left stranded at several shops. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon has set in Maharashtra but it will take 5-6 days more to make its presence in Vidarbha. The expected period of monsoon arriving in Vidarbha is between June 12 and 14. Pre-monsoon showers could lash the region in between, said the department.

The heavy downpour led to flooding of many streets across the city. At many places, traffic got disrupted causing jams.