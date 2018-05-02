    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 8th, 2021

    Heavy rains with strong winds lash Nagpur

    Nagpur: Heavy rains with strong winds with lightning thunders lashed Nagpur city on Tuesday afternoon. At some places, power supply was disrupted. However, the rains also provided some relief to the people from the sweltering heat. According to the Weather Man, the city received the pre-monsoon rain. From Tuesday, Mrig Nakshatra commenced and in its effect Nagpur and some surrounding areas were hit by the stormy rain.

    The sudden change in weather led to many citizens scrambling for cover at safer places. Since Covid-19 restrictions were eased, markets were open. The shoppers were left stranded at several shops. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon has set in Maharashtra but it will take 5-6 days more to make its presence in Vidarbha. The expected period of monsoon arriving in Vidarbha is between June 12 and 14. Pre-monsoon showers could lash the region in between, said the department.

    The heavy downpour led to flooding of many streets across the city. At many places, traffic got disrupted causing jams.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Two robbers nabbed by Panchpaoli cops
    Two robbers nabbed by Panchpaoli cops
    Heavy rains with strong winds lash Nagpur
    Heavy rains with strong winds lash Nagpur
    Two aged brothers attacked by five men over dog bite in Hanuman Nagar
    Two aged brothers attacked by five men over dog bite in Hanuman Nagar
    Nagpur: Four cops attached to Yashodhara Nagar suspended for seeking illegal favours
    Nagpur: Four cops attached to Yashodhara Nagar suspended for seeking illegal favours
    Man stoned to death in Panchpaoli
    Man stoned to death in Panchpaoli
    JBCCI में एंट्री के लिए तरसना पड़ रहा INTUC को
    JBCCI में एंट्री के लिए तरसना पड़ रहा INTUC को
    पांचपावली में एक और मर्डर; पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर व्यक्ति की हत्या
    पांचपावली में एक और मर्डर; पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर व्यक्ति की हत्या
    मनीषनगर फ्लाईओवर के स्लैब में दरार, नीचे गिरा एक टुकड़ा, मचा हड़कंप
    मनीषनगर फ्लाईओवर के स्लैब में दरार, नीचे गिरा एक टुकड़ा, मचा हड़कंप
    Balcony of residential building collapses in Dhantoli Nagpur; none hurt
    Balcony of residential building collapses in Dhantoli Nagpur; none hurt
    नागपुरातील पाचपावलीत एकाची भीषण हत्या
    नागपुरातील पाचपावलीत एकाची भीषण हत्या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145