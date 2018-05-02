Two robbers nabbed by Panchpaoli cops

Nagpur: Panchpaoli police have rounded up two criminals who had robbed a young man of his mobile phone and Activa moped on Saturday, June 5.

The complainant, Rohit Vinodprasad Mishra (23), resident of Plot No. 3, New Bidipeth, Sakkardara, was returning home around 9 pm on June 5 on his Activa moped (MH-49/BF 1437). Midway near Shitala Mata Mandir, Thakkargram, two goons, aged 20-25 years, stopped him and robbed his mobile phone and Activa after attacking him with a wooden rod. Rohit had lodged a complaint in this regard with Panchpaoli police.

After receiving the complaint, cops started a probe and were searching for the robbers. The police received a tip off that the two accused were sitting in Swami Nagar, Thakkargram. Cops rushed to the spot but after seeing them the two accused tried to escape. After a chase, cops managed to catch them and brought them to the police station for interrogation. During the grilling, the two accused identified themself as Ankit Tulshiram Nimje (25), resident of Swami Nagar, Thakkargram and Praful alias Chintu Chanduji Wankhede (23), resident of Khatikpura, Pachpaoli. The accused confessed to the crime. Subsequently, cops recovered the looted mobile phone and Activa moped collectively worth Rs 60,000 from them.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Sanjay Mendhe, PSI Khandar, constables Shatrughna Yadav, Chhagan Shingne, NPCs Vinod Barde, Balkrishna Rathod, sepoys Nitin Dhakate, Sachin Jaipurkar, Ashish Ladke underthe guidance of DCP Zone 3 Lohit Matani and ACP Sachin Thorbole.