Heavy Rains Forecast in Vidarbha, Including Nagpur, from July 21 to 24

Nagpur: After a brief dry spell that led to a rise in temperature and humidity, the monsoon has regained momentum in Vidarbha. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall across the region — including Nagpur — between July 21 and 24.

Over the past few days, rains had paused in most parts of Vidarbha, resulting in increasing discomfort due to soaring temperatures and sticky humidity. However, the weather is set to change significantly as the IMD forecasts heavy downpours in the coming days. The alert is in effect from July 20 to July 24, covering most districts in the region.

According to IMD, the current atmospheric conditions — including reduced air pressure — are highly conducive to rain. As a result, torrential rains are likely in Vidarbha. Similar forecasts have been issued for Konkan and Western Maharashtra, where heavy to very heavy rains are expected.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the forecast period.