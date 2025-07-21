PeopleLink Placements’ Dr Atul Ingole honoured with Vidarbha Ratna Award 2025 for transparent counselling

Advertisement



Nagpur:In a heartfelt recognition of his years of sincere mentorship and career guidance to thousands of students, especially NEET aspirants, Dr Atul Ingole, CEO and Managing Director of PeopleLink Placements Pvt. Ltd., has been conferred the prestigious Vidarbha Ratna Award 2025 at the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This honour was presented during a grand ceremony organised by cable network BCN on Sunday at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur.

The award celebrates Dr Ingole’s unmatched contribution in guiding medical aspirants with ethical, fact-based counselling, helping them pursue their dream courses from reputed medical colleges — both in India and abroad.

For the past more than 17 years, PeopleLink Placements has established itself as a name synonymous with trust and transparency. Under the strong leadership of Dr Atul Ingole and Director – Operations Mrs Shital Ingole, the organisation has successfully placed countless students in NMC-approved medical universities across Russia, Georgia, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, where students are assured of quality education without the burden of donation or hidden fees.

Recognising the emotional and academic stress that students and parents experience after a low NEET score, Dr Ingole’s team offers complete handholding — from shortlisting the right country and university to documentation, visa assistance, travel and post-arrival support. Their process-oriented approach ensures that students receive honest advice and not just admission promises.

What sets PeopleLink Placements apart is its on-ground presence across key Indian cities like Nagpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, and even a dedicated branch in Kathmandu, Nepal. This wide network enables personalised support, region-wise counselling, and faster resolution of queries — making them accessible to students from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities alike.

Receiving the Vidarbha Ratna Award, Dr Atul Ingole said: “In times when students feel lost due to low NEET scores, our mission is to bring clarity, not confusion. This award belongs to every parent who placed their trust in us, and to every student who dared to dream beyond boundaries. We don’t offer shortcuts — we offer a safe, guided journey to a secure future.”

As the rush for medical admissions grows every year and competition intensifies, PeopleLink Placements Pvt. Ltd. continues to stand as a beacon of hope and credibility for Indian students seeking medical education across the globe.