Heavy rains batter city on Day 1 of Ganeshotsav

Nagpur: Heavy rains with strong winds battered the city in the late evening crippling normal life. Today being Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day Ganeshotsav got off to a start. Although lakhs of devotees welcomed Bappa and took idols to their homes by morning itself, Sarvajanik Mandals faced sort of problems in the wake of downpour.

Most of the Mandals traditionally take out huge idols in the evening in procession and to the beats of dhol tasha. However, the rains failed to dampen the enthusiasm and the Sarvajanik Mandals made adequate arrangements and installed idols of Vighnaharta in pandals as usual with fanfare and gaiety.

The heavy rains flooded the streets and the commuters had to wade through knee deep water. Reports of water gushing in low lying areas and creating problems for residents poured in. Serpentine jams of vehicles were witnessed in many localities.