Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019
‘90% of Kashmir free of day time restrictions’

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Monday said that 90 per cent of the valley was free of daytime restrictions.

Addressing a press conference, he said that on the law and order front, out of 111 police stations in Kashmir, only 105 function or are territorial. Daytime restrictions have been fully lifted from 92 police stations, up from 81 last week, he said.

“This makes 90 per cent of the valley free of daytime restrictions of any kind,” Kansal said.

“Jammu and Ladakh already continue to be free from all such restrictions and in totality, we have 93 per cent of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh free of any prohibitory orders today,” the principal secretary said.

He said that over 26,000 landlines are functional in the valley.

“On the communications front, we have been briefing you from time to time. In our latest decision, we decided to open 29 more exchanges, making the number of functional exchanges to 76 out of a total of 95,” Kansal added.

