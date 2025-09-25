Heavy Rain Hits Vidarbha; Yellow-Orange Alerts Issued for Several Districts Including Nagpur

Nagpur: Sudden heavy rainfall swept across Vidarbha on Wednesday, impacting several areas including Nagpur. Around 4:30 PM, many parts of the city experienced downpours lasting 20–30 minutes. The Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts, warning that the intensity of rainfall could increase over the next few days.

Some districts in Vidarbha have been warned of very heavy rainfall. Meteorologists say that the monsoon has reactivated in the region and may deliver one last surge before it withdraws.

Despite clear skies in the morning, Nagpur saw the weather change rapidly by afternoon. Areas such as Ramdaspeth and Dhantoli, along with other parts of the city, were heavily affected. According to the weather department, orange alerts have been issued for parts of Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, while yellow alerts are in effect for the remaining districts.

The rainy conditions are expected to continue for the next four to five days. The state government has advised farmers to exercise caution, as crops like soybean, pigeon pea (tur), cotton, vegetables, and citrus fruits such as oranges and mosambi could be adversely affected. The rainfall is being driven by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, creating widespread monsoon conditions across Vidarbha and central India.