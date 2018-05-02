Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019

PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast

Nagpur: Owing to heavy rain forecast by Meteorological department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on 7th September 2019 has been cancelled and inauguration of Aqua line of Nagpur Metro has also been postponed.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit poll-bound Maharashtra for inauguration ceremonies of few projects and to lay the foundation stones for a broad gauge metro connecting Vidarbha’s largest city with adjoining Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek, and Bhandara from Mankapur Stadium on Saturday.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Maharashtra News
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
Hindi News
भारी बारिश पूर्वानुमान की वजह से प्रधामंत्री का नागपुर दौरा रद्द
भारी बारिश पूर्वानुमान की वजह से प्रधामंत्री का नागपुर दौरा रद्द
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
Trending News
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Featured News
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
अतिवृष्टीच्या इशाऱ्यामुळे शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना शनिवारी सुट्टी
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
Nagpur Rains: Red Alert Issued, All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on Saturday
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Video : Traffic cops caught violating rules at Khamla Square
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
आयुक्त बांगर, आरोग्य सभापती कुकरेजा यांनी केली विसर्जन व्यवस्थेची पाहणी
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
प्रधानमंत्री 7 सितम्बर को करेंगे सुभाषनगर स्थित मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक्सहिबिशन का उद्घाटन, मेट्रो में करेंगे सफर
होमगार्ड के साथ अन्याय के विरोध में सरकार से लड़ रहे युवा काँग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओ को किया गिरफ्तार
होमगार्ड के साथ अन्याय के विरोध में सरकार से लड़ रहे युवा काँग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओ को किया गिरफ्तार
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145