PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast

Nagpur: Owing to heavy rain forecast by Meteorological department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on 7th September 2019 has been cancelled and inauguration of Aqua line of Nagpur Metro has also been postponed.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit poll-bound Maharashtra for inauguration ceremonies of few projects and to lay the foundation stones for a broad gauge metro connecting Vidarbha’s largest city with adjoining Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek, and Bhandara from Mankapur Stadium on Saturday.