The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra on September 7, 2019.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, the PM will lay foundation stone for three metro lines, which will together add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city. The three corridors are 9.2 km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

The PM will also lay foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan; the 32-storey centre will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km.

The PM will inaugurate Bandongri Metro Station, Kandivali East.

He will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under Make in India.

The PM will release a Brand Vision Document for Maha Mumbai Metro.

Aurangabad

In Aurangabad, the PM will address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or Empowered Women’s Meet of Self Help Groups, being organized by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

A brief on the various projects being inaugurated or initiated by the PM is given below.

Background Information on Projects

Mumbai Metro Projects

The Government of Maharashtra has decided to create a 337-km long Metro network in the city and its metropolitan region in the next 4 to 5 years, to provide relief to commuters. Of these, implementation of six corridors – Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor, DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B corridor, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, Wadala to Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor, Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro-6 corridor and Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor – has already begun. This 139-km metro network promises to carry more than 50 lakh commuters every day.

In addition to the above, 42.6-km of metro work is now being taken up for implementation with three more corridors – 9.2 km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

The Metro corridors will save time, fuel and reduce vehicular congestion on roads.

Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor

The 9.2-km corridor will provide four elevated stations

Car depot at Mogharpada

Interchange will be possible at Gaimukh (Metro-4A) and Dahisar (Metro-9)

Expected daily ridership – 21.62 lakh in 2031

Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor

The 12.8 km corridor will provide ten stations (eight underground, two elevated)

Car depot at Mogharpada / Anik Bus Depot

Interchange will be possible at CSMT, CSMT (Metro-3), Sewri (Harbour Railway), Wadala (Metro-4) and Bhakti Park (Monorail)

Expected daily ridership – 16.90 lakh in 2031

Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor

The 20.7 km fully elevated corridor will provide 17 stations

Car depot at Pisave

Interchange possible at APMC Market, Kalyan (Metro-5) and Bhakti Park (Monorail)

Expected daily ridership – 2.6 lakh in 2031

Metro Bhavan

Will consist of a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre, with features of Green Building

The 32-storey Centre will operate and control 14 Metro Lines – a network of 337 km

Will be constructed on the 20,387 square meter plot

Buildable area for the Bhavan is 1,14,088 square meters

of which 24,293 square meters have been kept for Operation Control Centre

9,624 square meters for the Metro Training Institute and

80,171 square meters for various simulators and Metro related technical offices

Project Completion period is 36 months from the date of Work Order

Bandongri Metro Station

Energy efficient elevators, escalators, LED fittings with use of solar energy

Elevators will be friendly for differently abled commuters, with Braille buttons at lifts; with special features like Automatic Rescue Device and Emergency operations

Public information displays, signage, clocks, drinking water

Stations will have glass façades and false celling for aesthetic look

Fire detectors and suppressors will be available

Synchronized Platform Screen Doors to avoid crowd pushing

CCTV surveillance with 50 cameras, intrusion detection, unattended object detection

New Metro Coach

First Metro Coach under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative

State-of-the-Art coach has been manufactured in record time – 75 days as against 365

Has all features of a regular coach – one coach can carry about 350 commuters

Width of coach is 3.2 metres, height is 3.9 metres and length is 22.6 metres

Friendly for differently abled, design life of coach is 35 years, makes no noise

Has dedicated space for hanging bicycles

Automatic temperature control with smart lighting in passenger area

Improved re-generative braking for carbon neutrality

Design speed is 90 kmph, operational speed is 80 kmph

Automated surveillance, door opening-closing, obstacles, heat, smoke, fire detectors

Real-time video surveillance and transmission

Communication possible between two train operators, passengers, Operation Control Centre

Brand Vision Document of Maha Mumbai Metro

In order to give citizens of Mumbai a delightful travelling experience, a Brand Vision Document has been prepared by MMRDA.

The Document will guide all the stakeholders of Mumbai Metro to translate into reality MMRDA’s vision, namely, “to connect places within Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide people with most delightful commuting experience”