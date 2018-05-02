The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra on September 7, 2019.
Mumbai: In Mumbai, the PM will lay foundation stone for three metro lines, which will together add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city. The three corridors are 9.2 km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.
The PM will also lay foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan; the 32-storey centre will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km.
The PM will inaugurate Bandongri Metro Station, Kandivali East.
He will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under Make in India.
The PM will release a Brand Vision Document for Maha Mumbai Metro.
Aurangabad
In Aurangabad, the PM will address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or Empowered Women’s Meet of Self Help Groups, being organized by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).
A brief on the various projects being inaugurated or initiated by the PM is given below.
Background Information on Projects
Mumbai Metro Projects
The Government of Maharashtra has decided to create a 337-km long Metro network in the city and its metropolitan region in the next 4 to 5 years, to provide relief to commuters. Of these, implementation of six corridors – Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor, DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B corridor, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, Wadala to Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor, Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro-6 corridor and Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor – has already begun. This 139-km metro network promises to carry more than 50 lakh commuters every day.
In addition to the above, 42.6-km of metro work is now being taken up for implementation with three more corridors – 9.2 km long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km long Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km long Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.
The Metro corridors will save time, fuel and reduce vehicular congestion on roads.
Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor
The 9.2-km corridor will provide four elevated stations
Car depot at Mogharpada
Interchange will be possible at Gaimukh (Metro-4A) and Dahisar (Metro-9)
Expected daily ridership – 21.62 lakh in 2031
Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor
The 12.8 km corridor will provide ten stations (eight underground, two elevated)
Car depot at Mogharpada / Anik Bus Depot
Interchange will be possible at CSMT, CSMT (Metro-3), Sewri (Harbour Railway), Wadala (Metro-4) and Bhakti Park (Monorail)
Expected daily ridership – 16.90 lakh in 2031
Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor
The 20.7 km fully elevated corridor will provide 17 stations
Car depot at Pisave
Interchange possible at APMC Market, Kalyan (Metro-5) and Bhakti Park (Monorail)
Expected daily ridership – 2.6 lakh in 2031
Metro Bhavan
Will consist of a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre, with features of Green Building
The 32-storey Centre will operate and control 14 Metro Lines – a network of 337 km
Will be constructed on the 20,387 square meter plot
Buildable area for the Bhavan is 1,14,088 square meters
of which 24,293 square meters have been kept for Operation Control Centre
9,624 square meters for the Metro Training Institute and
80,171 square meters for various simulators and Metro related technical offices
Project Completion period is 36 months from the date of Work Order
Bandongri Metro Station
Energy efficient elevators, escalators, LED fittings with use of solar energy
Elevators will be friendly for differently abled commuters, with Braille buttons at lifts; with special features like Automatic Rescue Device and Emergency operations
Public information displays, signage, clocks, drinking water
Stations will have glass façades and false celling for aesthetic look
Fire detectors and suppressors will be available
Synchronized Platform Screen Doors to avoid crowd pushing
CCTV surveillance with 50 cameras, intrusion detection, unattended object detection
New Metro Coach
First Metro Coach under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative
State-of-the-Art coach has been manufactured in record time – 75 days as against 365
Has all features of a regular coach – one coach can carry about 350 commuters
Width of coach is 3.2 metres, height is 3.9 metres and length is 22.6 metres
Friendly for differently abled, design life of coach is 35 years, makes no noise
Has dedicated space for hanging bicycles
Automatic temperature control with smart lighting in passenger area
Improved re-generative braking for carbon neutrality
Design speed is 90 kmph, operational speed is 80 kmph
Automated surveillance, door opening-closing, obstacles, heat, smoke, fire detectors
Real-time video surveillance and transmission
Communication possible between two train operators, passengers, Operation Control Centre
Brand Vision Document of Maha Mumbai Metro
In order to give citizens of Mumbai a delightful travelling experience, a Brand Vision Document has been prepared by MMRDA.
The Document will guide all the stakeholders of Mumbai Metro to translate into reality MMRDA’s vision, namely, “to connect places within Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide people with most delightful commuting experience”