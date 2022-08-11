Heavy Flood in Kanhan River: Water supply in North, East, & parts of South Nagpur affected from Kanhan WTP

Kanhan WTP Intake well strainers choked

Nagpur: Following heavy rains all the 16 gates of Navegaon Khairy Dam are still open causing heavy flood at Kanhan river. As a result there is extremly high level of water with strong current in the river near intake and has completely chocked all the intake well strainers.

Due to this, there is no pumping from Kanhan WTP since 03:00 AM. Pumping totally stopped.

Following this water supply in 28 ESR’s from 4 zones of AasiNagar zone, Nehru Nagar zone, Lakadganj & Satranjipura zones are affected.

By today afternoon it is expected that some dam gates of Navegaon Khairi will be closed and water level will reduce. Then after cleaning strainers only , the pumping from may resume & water supply in affected areas may be normalized.

It is also not safe to send scuba divers in such flood like situation with huge water current. NMC-OCW are watching the situation. After reducing some current we will send scuba divers to clean the strainer chockages .It is expected by afternoon.

