Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2

Nagpur: As the 10-day Ganeshotsav just 48 hours away, markets across the city are flooded with idols of Lord Ganesh to be taken to homes by thousands and thousands of devotees. This year, Ganeshotsav is commencing from September 2 and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 12.

Forget major market places, one could witness vendors setting up makeshift stalls with idols of Bappa in various shapes, hues and colours at every nook and corner in the city. But the renowned Chitar Oli is one stop favourite destination for getting attractive idols of every shape and size, at reasonable pricres. Chitar Oli is buzzing these days with artisans giving finishing touches to idols of various sizes and designs to meet the demands of devotees.

Devotees in lakhs and Sarvajanik Mandals in hundreds have geared up to welcome their dear elephant headed god. On Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, enthusiastic devotees will take home their dear Lord in attractive idols. From that day till Anant Chaturdashi, September 12, chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya, would reverberate across the city and the atmosphere turning blissful and joyous.

Since past few years, the Sarvajanik Mandals have mostly decided to go green, while many have opted for historic temples and lavish palace backdrops. Meanwhile, as far as household Ganpatis are concerned, fewer people have opted for Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols this year.

The city-based traders dealing in providing decorative items have displayed an array of items and materials to the liking of devotees. Business of decorative items for Ganeshotsav has peaked up as the 10-day festival around the corner.

Lord Ganesh or Vighnaharta, devotees believed, is a remover of obstacles and one who brings good fortune.