HC issues notice to Maharashtra Government on primary teachers’ transfer orders in Vidarbha

Nagpur: Justice Vrushali V Joshi, the vacation judge at the High Court in Nagpur, has issued a notice to the State Government and other respondents to show cause by June 13 in response to eight writ petitions filed by more than 80 primary teachers employed with various Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools in Vidarbha against transfer orders served on them. The court has directed the respondent-authority not to give effect to the impugned orders of transfer until further notice.

During the hearing, the vacation court was informed that the Government Resolution (GR) of April 7, 2021, was under consideration of the High Court at its Principal Seat, and petitions were scheduled to be heard in Mumbai on June 7. The interim order passed there was also made applicable to the cases where the GR of April 7, 2021, was under challenge.

According to the counsel for the petitioners, Ram S Parsodkar, the complete work of these 7,421 transfers was outsourced to a private company in Pune on payment of Rs 8 crore, even though there was no legal provision to do so. The State was represented by AGP Kalyani Deshpande.

The primary teachers are challenging their transfers from various ZP schools in Vidarbha, claiming that the transfers were done without proper consultation and were in violation of the Maharashtra Employees of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Rules, 1980. The court has asked the State Government and other respondents to show cause by June 13, and until further orders, the transfer orders are to be held in abeyance.

