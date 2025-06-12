Healthcare on wheels: 2 lakh Nagpurians to get free treatment through mobile medical units

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant step towards accessible healthcare, a new mobile health initiative has been launched for citizens in Nagpur’s neglected urban pockets under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As part of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), two Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) have been deployed through a collaborative effort involving Sanofi India Limited, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), and the Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI). This public-private partnership is being implemented under Sanofi’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

The initiative aims to offer free primary healthcare services to nearly 2 lakh residents aged 30 and above. These mobile units are specifically focused on the early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and oral cancer. Patients diagnosed with these conditions will either be treated on-site or referred to hospitals for advanced care.

The MMUs will operate across several underprivileged localities including Azad Colony, Bada Tajbagh, Chhota Tajbagh Bidipeth, Binaki, Dhanteshwari Nagar, Dharampeth, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Ekta Nagar, Gittikhadan, Gopal Nagar, Jaitala, Jayanti Nagar, Mahatma Phule Chowk, Nandanvan, and Pachpaoli, among others.

In addition to medical services, the initiative also focuses on health education, lifestyle improvement, and addiction counselling — ensuring a holistic approach to community well-being.

A large part of society is not able to avail benefit of healthcare because of several reasons. Such people remain unnoticed and become victims of several diseases for want of proper treatment. Considering this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken the good initiative.

“In line with the State Government’s vision of ‘Health for All’, this initiative will provide comprehensive and accessible health services, and effective implementation of these services has been possible only with the cooperation of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. In future, more intensive cooperation will be done with the State Government to expand this initiative,” said an official.

