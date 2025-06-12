Rs 2.31 lakh cash stolen from Pride Bar, Chanakya Bar in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar

Advertisement



Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants targeted two bars — Pride Bar & Restaurant and Chanakya Bar & Restaurant — and decamped with Rs 2.31 lakh in cash during the early hours of June 10 in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur.

According to police, the complainant, Jaychand Jagannath Gaydhane (46), resident of Flat No. 26, Sai Nivas, Chandrabhaga Nagar, Hudkeshwar, had locked up and left Pride Bar & Restaurant, located near his residence, at around midnight. Between 12:01 am and 7 am, an unknown thief lifted the front shutter of the bar and entered the premises.

The accused stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the bar counter. The same thief then targeted Chanakya Bar & Restaurant located a short distance away and stole Rs 81,600 by similarly prying open the shutter. Chanakya Bar is owned by Rajesh Shambhowani (54).

Based on Gaydhane’s complaint, Hudkeshwar Police have registered a case under Sections 305(A) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown accused. Police are investigating the matter further.

