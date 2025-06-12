Skyline soars, but is Nagpur’s Fire Department ready for high-rise emergencies?

In a city that is reaching for the skies, disaster preparedness can no longer remain grounded

Advertisement



Nagpur: As Nagpur’s skyline transforms rapidly with a wave of urban development, high-rise buildings are becoming a dominant feature of the city’s growth. The increasing number of skyscrapers reflects a rising preference among citizens for vertical living. However, this vertical expansion has also raised a critical question: Is the city’s emergency response system—especially the Fire and Emergency Services Department — equipped to handle crises in these towering structures?

According to Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Fire and Emergency Department, efforts are underway to modernize and prepare for potential emergencies in high-rise buildings. The department, which is primarily responsible for firefighting and rescue operations, acknowledges that evolving urban architecture demands upgraded tools and training.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Recent data reveals that Nagpur now has over 411 buildings taller than 24 metres, with many more under construction. In fact, a 117-metre building — the tallest in the city to date — was recently approved, signalling Nagpur’s march towards a Mumbai-style skyline.

With the rapid rise of these structures, the concern is whether the city’s firefighting capabilities are growing in tandem. Acknowledging the gap, the fire department is augmenting its fleet with advanced equipment. Notably, it has already inducted a 40-metre hydraulic platform, and is awaiting delivery of a 70-metre hydraulic aerial platform — expected to arrive next month. These platforms are crucial not only for dousing fires at extreme heights but also for rescuing trapped residents during emergencies.

To strengthen its preparedness, the department is also investing in manpower training specifically for high-rise operations. Firefighters are being trained to conduct complex vertical rescues, while awareness and safety drills are being conducted for residents of these tall buildings.

The city’s building boom is governed by the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) 2020, which mandate stringent fire safety compliance for buildings taller than 24 meters or those built on plots exceeding 5,035 square feet. As more such buildings come up under these regulations, the emphasis on proactive safety measures becomes even more crucial.

Officials say it’s not just about equipping the fire department, but also about creating awareness among citizens living in high-rises. From fire drills to evacuation protocols, the aim is to ensure both the infrastructure and the people are ready to face any emergency.

In a city that is reaching for the skies, disaster preparedness can no longer remain grounded.

Advertisement

Advertisement