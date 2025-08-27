Dignity denied: 204 villages in Nagpur lack crematoriums; High Court steps in

Nagpur: In a scathing observation on administrative apathy, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has pulled up authorities over the shocking absence of crematorium facilities in 204 villages across 13 tehsils of Nagpur district. The court noted that villagers are being forced to cremate bodies in open fields, riverbanks, and other undignified places, exposing families to humiliation and creating grave environmental and health hazards.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, a division bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Ajit Kadethankar directed the registry to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and appointed Advocate Yash Venkataraman as amicus curiae to draft the petition within three weeks.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The data placed before the court paints a grim picture. Several villages have no land reserved for crematoriums, while in others, the land is either privately owned, caught in disputes, or locked under Forest Department and government control, leaving villagers helpless. Despite repeated pleas by Gram Panchayats, authorities have turned a blind eye, forcing families to carry bodies to neighbouring villages, adding unbearable financial and emotional strain in moments of grief.

Even when funds are sanctioned for crematorium construction, they are often returned unused due to the absence of suitable land. The consequence is appalling: Open-air cremations, half-burnt bodies, foul smell, air pollution, and risks of infectious disease outbreaks. In some cases, disputes over private or agricultural land used for cremations have sparked tensions, further aggravating the misery of bereaved families.

The bench underlined that the issue is not just about basic civic amenities but a matter of dignity of the dead and the health and safety of the living. By stepping in, the High Court has sought urgent accountability from the district administration, Zilla Parishad, and State departments that have for years ignored this glaring problem.

The PIL, once filed, will probe the failure of concerned authorities and push for a permanent resolution to ensure every village in Nagpur district is equipped with a proper crematorium facility. The matter will be heard further after the filing of the petition.