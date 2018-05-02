DPS MIHANranked No.1 byEducation Society

Delhi Public School, MIHAN ranked No.1 by Maharashtra’s Top CBSE School Parameter wise Awards, by the Education Society

‘Co-curricular Activities are instrumental for drawing out the best potentialities of our children’

Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur received an award, for being ranked ‘Number 1 in Nagpur’, for its exemplary contribution in the field of Co-curricular Education, in the Maharashtra School Merit awards by the Education Society.

The Principal, Mrs. GurpreetBhambra received the award on behalf of Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur in a special programme held in Mumbai.