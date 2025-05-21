HC to Urban Dept: Decide Katol Plan in 3 Months or Face Action

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has issued a strict ultimatum to the Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Urban Development Department, directing that a decision be made within three months regarding a long-pending proposal to amend the development plan of Katol Municipal Council. The court has made it clear that no further extension will be granted under any circumstances.

The case pertains to a proposal submitted on April 16, 2015, under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, by the Executive Officer of the Katol Municipal Council. The proposal sought a minor modification in the town development plan, but despite nearly a decade having passed, the state government has failed to take any action on it.

Frustrated by the delay, petitioner Sunita Nasare filed a writ petition in the High Court. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Adv. K.G. Topale, argued that the government had raised certain objections to the proposal, which were addressed and clarified by the municipal council. However, the state still did not act on the proposal.

In a previous hearing, the court had directed the Urban Development Department and the Executive Officer of the Katol Municipal Council to respond within three weeks. The court also instructed the government pleader to clarify the time frame for decision-making in such matters.

Court’s Remarks:

Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the state authorities, the court noted in its order that it was unfortunate that no decision had been taken on the proposal even after 10 years. It stated that the delay was unacceptable and that a decision must now be made within three months. The court firmly emphasized that no further time will be granted to the state under any circumstances.

The state was represented by Assistant Government Pleader Adv. S.M. Ghodeswar, while Adv. Mahesh Dhatark appeared for the Katol Municipal Council.

Conclusion:

Disposing of the petition, the High Court has sent a clear message to the state government—development-related proposals cannot remain in limbo for years, and accountability in planning decisions is essential.

