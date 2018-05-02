Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019
HC tells Maha govt, metro to not cut Aarey trees

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday verbally directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited and state government not to cut any trees in the Aarey forest area for the construction of a metro car shed, to which they agreed.

This came after the Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave assent to MMRCL to cut down over 2,700 trees from Aarey colony in order to build a car shed for the Metro.

The colony, spread over 13,000 hectares, is home to over 27 Adivasi villages and inhabits various animal species.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dongre passed was hearing a joint petition filed environmental activist Zoru Bathena, resident of the Aarey region and other activists.

The court also said that they are planning to personally visit the area to see what the issue is and slated the matter for September 30 for hearing. –

