Published On : Tue, Sep 17th, 2019

Bus stops at Rahate Colony shifted to new jail road to clear traffic mess

Nagpur: In order to clear traffic mess being witnessed at busy Rahate Colony Square, two bus stops have been shifted to the newly-constructed Jail Road between Kriplani T-point and Ajni Over-bridge from Tuesday. The move will give a major relief from traffic mess at the Square on Wardha Road.

DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit in the presence of Police Inspector of Sitabuldi Zone Jayesh Bhandarkar, and MSRTC Traffic Controller Kalmegh personally supervised the shifting of the bus stops. The ST buses going towards Wardha and Chandrapur and private buses will halt at the new stops.

The police will initiate strict action if any bus or passenger vehicle operator stopped at Rahate Colony Square. The decision was taken after observing long line of vehicles at the square. Many citizens had lodged complaints with the traffic police to shift the bus stops. As per the notification issued by police, route of the buses will be Congress Nagar Square – Ajni Railway Station- Jail Road – Kriplani Square.

