HC seeks report from Sadar Police about probe into criminal case against land mafia

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court issued a notice to Sadar Police and directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to submit progress report of investigation conducted against land mafia Jagdishprasad Jaiswal and Mamata Jaiswal in respect of the FIR registered against them in October 2022.

The Division bench of Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki Menezes was hearing a petition filed by complainant Prakash Kolarkar. An FIR was registered against the accused Jaiswals at Sadar Police Station on October 21, 2022 under Sections 120(B), 384, 387, 406, 420, 465, 468, 471, 503, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Kolarkar pleaded before the court that despite such a serious crime committed by the accused duo, the police did not investigate the matter and nor even arrested any accused. The more shocking fact was that the accused had not even filed a bail application till January 12, 2023.

The complainant also pleaded before the High Court that due to inaction of the police, the life of the complainant and his family was put in danger. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the division bench issued notice to the Sadar Police and directed IO to file a report in respect of investigation done in the case.

Adv D V Mahajan appeared for the petitioner.

