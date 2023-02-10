Blessing Ceremony of Grade X at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: Blessing ceremony for Grade X was held on 10th February 2023 in the beautiful campus of Delhi Public School MIHAN. Dr. Prateek Padole, Gastroenterologist, KRIMS Hospital graced the occasion as the chief guest. Ms. Nidhi Yadav Principal DPS MIHAN welcomed the guest by presenting a sapling which is the tradition of the school. The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur Ms. Tulika Kedia and Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Ms. Savita Jaiswal graced the occasion.

The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur Ms. Tulika Kedia in her blessing address, motivated the students to work diligently towards achieving excellence in CBSE Grade X exam. Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur in her message blessed the students by telling them to realize their true potential and achieve the zenith of success.

In his address, Dr. Prateek Padole, emphasised the students to remain stress free before the exams and face the exams with confidence. He added that one should have a goal in life and work hard to achieve it. Citations were read out by the teachers and Best of Luck badges were pinned by the guest and the Principal to extend their blessings and wishes.

The Counsellor of DPS MIHAN, Ms. Anushka Bhargava gave 5 mantras to stay calm and focus on the revisions while they face the first Board Exam of their career.

Master Atharva Wagh and Miss. Shivani Varma compered the proceedings. Ms. Shweta Lade proposed the Vote of Thanks.

