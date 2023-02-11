Cyber crook dupes man of Rs 15.71 lakh in New Kamptee

Nagpur: A Cyber crook defrauded a 35- year-old man to the tune of Rs 15.71 lakh on the pretext of offering him a dealership of iconic food products.

The victim, Rahul Dilip Mupidwar, a resident of Yerkheda, near Gram Panchayat Office, New Kamptee, wanted to start a business. He was surfing on the internet to find out business opportunities on December 9, 2022. After sharing his cell number with one Umendra Kumar Lehere on the latter’s mobile number 8981311551, he received a call that his company was offering a franchise of food products. Mupidwar was then told to deposit registration fees of Rs 15,500. After gaining his confidence, the fraudster collected Rs 15.71 lakh from Rahul till January 27, 2023 and did not provide any franchise or distributorship of the food products.

Following the victim’s complaint, New Kamptee Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe.

Alert citizens, traffic cops nab robber fleeing after looting senior citizen:

Alert citizens and traffic constables chased and nabbed a robber who was fleeing after looting cash from a senior citizen in Ganeshpeth area on Friday morning.

Identified as Akbar alias Bhurya Salim Sheikh (34), the accused is a resident of Gujarwadi. Surendra Govindrao Godbole (68), a resident of Samata Nagar, Bhandara, was on his way to Ganeshpeth BusTerminus after withdrawing his pension from the bank. Near the Fire Station, Akbar accosted Godbole and snatched Rs 1,000 from his pocket after threatening to kill him. Godbole raised an alarm. Alert passers-by and traffic constables chased and nabbed Akbar and handed him over to Ganeshpeth Police who arrested him on charges under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

