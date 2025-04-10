HC Seeks Reply Over Garbage Piles in Dhantoli

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has expressed concern over the continued presence of garbage piles in Dhantoli, a prominent area housing several hospitals. The court has directed the concerned authorities to file an affidavit explaining the situation and the steps being taken to address it.

The issue came up during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Dhantoli Citizens’ Forum. The PIL had originally raised issues like illegal use of hospital parking spaces, street parking, and unregulated construction of cement roads. However, the persistent problem of garbage heaps across the area has been highlighted repeatedly by the petitioners in nearly every hearing.

Despite earlier court directives and assurances by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) that a dedicated team would be appointed through the contractor for regular cleanup, the court noted that the issue remains unresolved.

The court observed that garbage continues to pile up at key locations in Dhantoli every few days and criticized the civic body’s inaction. “It is difficult to understand why prior assurances were not followed through,” the court stated.

In its latest directive, the High Court ordered the NMC to file a detailed affidavit outlining past and current actions taken to ensure cleanliness, and to explain why the area is not being maintained in a hygienic condition. The court emphasized that the matter requires sensitive handling and consistent monitoring.

