City of Flyovers or City of Delays? Nagpur Waits as Major Projects Drag On for Years

Nagpur: Known as the City of Flyovers, Nagpur has long taken pride in its ambitious infrastructure projects. But two major flyovers — the Kamal Chowk to Dighori corridor and the RTO flyover — are now under the scanner for their years-long delays, leaving citizens frustrated and weary.

Kamal Chowk to Dighori Flyover: A 10-Year Wait



Sanctioned back in 2015, the Kamal Chowk to Dighori flyover was envisioned as a ₹998 crore mega project aimed at connecting North and South Nagpur with a quick 15-minute travel promise. Today, ten years later, construction is still incomplete. What was meant to be a symbol of development has turned into a daily source of distress.

Frequent roadblocks, dust clouds, and traffic congestion have become the norm for thousands of commuters. From land permissions to bureaucratic clearances, the project has faced hurdle after hurdle but the cost of these delays is being paid by ordinary citizens.

RTO Flyover: Another Missed Deadline



Another key project facing the heat is the RTO flyover. Initially slated for completion by February 28, 2025, the deadline has now been extended to May 31. Officials cite multiple reasons including land acquisition issues, court interventions, tree-cutting permissions, and budget constraints.

Meanwhile, the ground reality remains unchanged. Construction debris, cement blocks, and open work zones have made the area hazardous and difficult to navigate, especially during peak hours.

Flyovers, when completed, are undoubtedly crucial for the growth of an expanding city like Nagpur. They reduce traffic, improve connectivity, and ease commute times. But when projects are stretched over years with little accountability, they turn from solutions into new problems.

Citizens are raising valid questions: Why are these projects dragging on for so long? Why are deadlines being missed again and again? And most importantly when will relief finally come?

Nagpurians are not against development in fact, they welcome it. But they also expect timely execution.

It’s time the promise of “City of Flyovers” comes with the commitment of deadlines met. Because development delayed is development denied.

… Vanshika Malviye

