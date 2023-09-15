HC seeks clarification on Dengue detection kits shortage in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has posed a crucial question to the Municipal Commissioner on Wednesday: is there a shortage of dengue detection kits in the city?

The Court has directed the Commissioner to furnish an explanation by September 27, addressing this pertinent issue.

Advertisement

Advocate Tejal Agre of Pardi has taken the initiative by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) focused on dengue control. The case was presented before Justices Atul Chandurkar and Vrushali Joshi.

Tejal raised concerns about the reported scarcity of dengue detection kits within the city. In response, NMC counsel Advocate Sudhir Puranik stated that the municipality had formally requested 20 kits from the state government.

Taking this into consideration, the Court issued the directive, taking into account various factors. Statistics reveal that in 2021, 1,407 suspected dengue cases were identified, while in 2022, the number dropped significantly to 56.

Dengue was effectively controlled last year; however, it has resurfaced this year. Tejal emphasizes the urgent need for immediate and robust measures to combat its spread.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement