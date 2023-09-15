Heavy rains, winds bring Delhi temp below average

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region Friday morning, bringing respite from muggy weather but also causing problems to commuters due to waterlogging and traffic issues.

The rains brought down the minimum temperature to 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average for the season.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The MeT department has forecast moderate rains with a generally cloudy sky during the day while the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital, slowing down the early morning vehicular traffic.

Traffic jams were witnessed outside the Akshardham Temple Metro Station and on various road stretches including Vikas Marg.

Many areas including Sangam Vihar faced waterlogging the inconvenienced the locals.

The Delhi traffic police issued an alert saying that traffic was affected on Rohtak Road on both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border.

It advised the commuters to plan their journey in view of affected traffic due to waterlogging.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in Delhi over the next five days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season’s average at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

