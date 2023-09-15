HC takes notice of stray dog menace in Nagpur, seeks accountability from Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur: The rising concern over stray dogs plaguing various parts of the city has led to mounting injuries among residents in recent months. Addressing this pressing issue, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court turned its attention to the matter on Wednesday.

The Court directed the Municipal Commissioner to provide a detailed account of how many stray dogs have been managed in compliance with the order issued on October 20, 2022. This information is slated for submission by September 20.

Businessmen Vijay Talewar and Manoj Shakya have lodged a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, outlining their demands for effective measures to eradicate the stray dog problem in the city.

Additionally, they are advocating for compensation to be extended to citizens who have suffered from dog bites. The case was heard by Justices Avinash Gharote and Urmila Joshi.

Local media has consistently highlighted the distress experienced by citizens due to stray dogs through regular news coverage. Some of these news articles have been officially submitted to the court by the petitioners as part of the record.

