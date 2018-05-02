HC relief to Mukund Ghate in land fraud case

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Friday while hearing the anticipatory bail application filed by Mukund Shyamlal Ghate, an accused in land fraud case, has directed that he be released on ad-interim bail. The High Court has issued notices to the Beltarodi Police Station and has kept the matter for hearing after 4 weeks.

The District and Sessions Court had rejected his bail application on April 7 and the accused had immediately moved the High Court the next day seeking pre-arrest bail. Initially the bench of Justice Rohit Deo recused himself from the matter and directed that the matter be placed before another bench after which the applicant through his counsel Advocate Aakash Gupta made emergent request before the other bench and the matter came to be heard at 1 pm by Justice Vinay Joshi.

The applicant along with two others had been booked for offences under Sections 420, 465, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of the complaint made by one Rahul Gajanan Raut (38), a resident of 07, New Sneh Nagar. The complainant alleged that between 1986-1988 Ghate’s family had sold nine acre land in Besa to Crown Co-operative Housing Society and Milind Co-operative Housing Society. It is alleged that these societies sold the plots to multiple parties and thus the complainant also filed a civil suit which is pending. Interestingly the police have also registered offences against Nararyan Pahune who is reportedly dead. Raut further alleged that Ghate, in connivance with Narayan Pahune, President of Crown Society and Shalikram Dhore, the then President of Milind Society, sold the same plot to several persons.

Ghate was represented by Senior Advocate Avinash Gupta & Advocate Aakash Gupta, while the notice for the State was waived by APP Mehta.



