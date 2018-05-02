Corona havoc continues as Nagpur records 6498 new cases, 64 deaths

Nagpur: Corona havoc continues to torment Nagpur as the district recorded the highest ever 6498 new cases on a single day on April 9. However, the number of deaths – 64 – declined as compared to previous days. The city accounted for 4016 cases while 2466 new cases were reported in Nagpur rural. The total recovered cases stood at 2175.

Out of the 64 total deaths, Nagpur rural reported 20 while the city recorded 37. Seven deaths were of outside patients. Total 22797 tests were conducted of which 13,258 tests were done in Nagpur city and 9539 tests in rural areas. The number of cumulative positive patients in the district is 2,66,224 and the cumulative figure for deaths is 5641 (900 deaths are from outside). The death toll includes 3535 from the city and 1206 from rural areas. The cumulative recovery stands at 2,11,235. Presently, the active cases are 49,347 and the recovery rate is 79.35%.



