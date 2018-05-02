Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jul 13th, 2020
    HC released gang rape accused on bail

    Nagpur: Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Virendra Latelwar R/o Saoli Dist chandrapur in a gang rape case.

    Virendra was prosecuted for the alleged offence punishable under Section 376 (2)(n), 376 (D), 323 of the Indian Penal Code registered with Police Station, Gadchiroli vide crime no.
    47/2020 and accordingly the he came to be arrested on 6-02-2020.

    The case of the prosecution was that, on 5/2/2020 at about 05.00 p.m, Raju Latelwar along with Virendra Latelwar and another accused forcibly entered into the house of prosecutrix and committed forceful sexual intercourse with the informant and at that time present applicant was doing the video recordings of the incidence and one unknown person was threatening the victim to viral it on WhatsApp.

    Thereafter Raju started beating the complainant and when she started shouting the Raju put the towel into the mouth of complainant and committed sexual intercourse with her.
    When victim started shouting the Virendra and one unknown person fled away from the spot of incident.

    It was submitted that applicant had been falsely implicated and there was no recovery any obscene video from mobile of applicant. Applicant did not take part in the sexual assault.
    There was false implication of the applicant.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Virendra.

