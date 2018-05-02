Five Tips for Improving Your Quarantine Experience

During this time when everyone is spending more time at home, it can get pretty frustrating for those who get bored easily. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to use your time wisely as you enjoy the indoor experience. Instead of complaining about being inside, shift your perspective abou tthe situation.

Improve your experience with the following tips.

1. Morning Ritual

Center your mind in order to get the day started on a good note. Develop a morning ritual that involves positive or motivational messages, expressing gratitude and meditation. Move your body by doing a few stretches to encourage circulation and flexibility. As you take time for yourself, you can take note of how you’re feeling emotionally. You can also set your intentions for the day.

2. Scheduling

Before you go to bed, make sure that you make your schedule for the following day. Think about all of the things you’d like to get done. Whether you’d like to squeeze in some laundry at the end of your work day or take an extra hour to reconnect with a friend on a phone call, plan your day. In the season of quarantining, you are the great architect of your life. You don’t have to wait for a boss or a job to tell you where you need to be at a certain time. Take advantage of this time by creating a schedule that suits your needs perfectly.

3. New Hobbies

Hobbies are always fun because they help you mentally escape into a world of creativity and pleasure. If you’re someone who’s always wanted to learn how to bake, create a list of recipes you’re going to try. The next time you head to the grocery store, pick up a few extra bags of flour, sugar and more. If you’ve always been interested in betting on platforms like www.comeon.com/in/, make a betting plan with the money you use for leisure activities.

4. Exercise

Not only is exercise helpful for-maintaining a healthyweight, but it restores the mind. It’s great for those who want to maintain a healthy digestive system. It’s also great for circulation. When you’resitting at a desk for eight hours each day, it can be easy to develop a sedentary lifestyle. By incorporating exercise, you’ll decrease your chances of remaining sedentary.

5. Food&Rest

Be very careful about the way you treat your body. This can directly impact the way you feel and perceive information. Treat your body well by boosting your immune system. Consume healthy vitamins, fruits and vegetables. Drink lots of water. It’s also important to get lots of rest. Don’t stay up until 2 a.m. because you’ll decrease your chances of maximum productivity the following day. Your body needs the chance to reset when you sleep. Knowing this, develop a bed time that you can realistically stick to.

As you work through the challenges of sheltering in place, know that you’re doing the right thing. It’s actually much safer to remain insider at her than risk exposure to the virus by going outside. In the long run, it’s better to be safe than sorry. However, in this case, you’ll be able to remain safe and have fun at the same time.