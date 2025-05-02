HC Raps Govt Over Ambazari Flood, Seeks Answers by May 6

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court issued a sharp rebuke to the Maharashtra Government during a hearing on the Ambazari flood disaster, which has been attributed to the construction of the Ambazari flyover. The case was brought before the court via a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ramgopal Bachuka and other victims, seeking compensation and accountability.

On Friday, during the hearing, the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) report was presented in court. The report revealed contradictions in government statements. Initially, the Irrigation Department had recommended the removal of the Vivekananda Memorial, citing obstruction in the Ambazari water flow. However, the latest submissions claimed the memorial did not contribute to the flooding.

Displeased with this inconsistency, the court questioned, “Why is human life being treated so lightly?” It ordered the government to submit a detailed affidavit by May 6 and adjourned the hearing. Advocate Tushar Mandlekar represented the petitioners, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat appeared for the Irrigation Department.

Narrowing of Nag River Also Scrutinized

The court also raised concerns about the width of the 17-kilometer-long Nag River. While the river’s mouth measures 18 meters, the court was informed that the width varies between 12 and 18 meters along its length. The court observed that such bottlenecks could hinder water flow and potentially contribute to flooding, asking how a uniform water flow could be ensured under such conditions. Time was granted to the petitioners to raise objections to the CWPRS report.

Lack of Coordination Between Departments Criticized

The court remarked on the recurring issue of departments failing to remember previous orders, criticizing the lack of coordination despite a High-Power Committee being in place. It noted that while the Irrigation Department and CWPRS provided conflicting statements, the government had earlier promised swift installation of a spill gate post-flood. Yet, two years later, they now claim it will take another nine months to complete.

Senior officials, including the Divisional Commissioner and NMC Commissioner, were present during the hearing.

