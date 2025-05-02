Fire at Nagpur Metro Station Disrupts Services

Advertisement



Nagpur: A fire broke out at the Rahate Colony station on Nagpur Metro’s Wardha Road corridor around 11:30 AM on Friday, leading to a temporary suspension of metro services on the route. According to MahaMetro officials, the blaze was caused by a short circuit in the solar panel system installed at the station.

The incident disrupted metro operations for approximately 50 minutes, with services resuming at 12:20 PM. MahaMetro has initiated an inquiry into the incident to determine the exact cause and to implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Gold Rate 2 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,700/- Gold 22 KT 87,100/- Silver/Kg 95,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This event has raised concerns about the safety protocols at metro stations, especially considering previous technical glitches reported on the Amravati corridor. Commuters have expressed apprehension regarding the reliability of the metro services, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures and regular maintenance checks.

MahaMetro has assured the public of its commitment to passenger safety and has stated that all necessary steps will be taken to address the issue and reinforce safety standards across all stations.

Advertisement