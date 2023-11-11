HC orders NMC to remove encroachments at GMCH main gate

The court was informed that encroachments impede the passage of ambulances through the main gate, posing potential risks during emergencies

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed deep concern over the growing encroachments in front of the main gate of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). In response to this issue, the court has issued directives to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to ensure the removal of these encroachments by November 30.

This decision was made during a hearing related to a plea filed by CH Sharma and others, addressing the lack of basic facilities at GMCHs across Vidarbha. The case had Anup Gilda appointed as amicus curiae. A significant aspect of the proceedings involved a grievance about encroachments that impede the passage of ambulances through the main gate, posing potential risks during emergencies.

The matter had been previously considered in the court’s order on September 21, leading to the formation of a committee tasked with addressing the encroachment issue. The urgency to remove these obstacles aligns with the court’s commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of medical facilities and emergency services at GMCH.

“The Assistant Municipal Commissioner of NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone has not held a single meeting to chalk out a strategy for removing the encroachments. We direct that such a meeting shall be held on November 20 and the action for removal of encroachments shall be taken and completed by November 30. Once this is done, the responsibility to ensure that the encroachments do not return will also rest with the committee,” a division bench comprising Justice Avinash Gharote and Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke said.

The amicus earlier pointed out that GMCH had made a request to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for purchase of a modular OT and ICU. It was approved by the Maharashtra Government by issuing a resolution on April 1, where it sanctioned Rs 142.91 crore. The DMER had even initiated the process to purchase the machine by issuing a tender, but later cancelled it.

Gilda contended that the machine would be of immense benefit for a large number of patients, therefore the procurement process for its installation should be expedited.

