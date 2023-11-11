Nagpur SP Poddar saves accident victim’s life

Nagpur: The timely intervention of Superintendent of Police (SP) (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar proved crucial in saving the life of a youth involved in a hit-and-run accident near Deolapar.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Siyaram Biunia from Sulgaon, Madhya Pradesh, was left lying in a pool of blood on the road after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Friday. The bystanders assumed the role of mere onlookers and hesitated to offer assistance. SP Poddar’s vehicle coincidentally passed by the road after visiting Deolapar Police Station. Upon observing the crowd, he ordered his driver to stop. Coordinating with a nearby policeman, Poddar facilitated the immediate transfer of the injured youth into his vehicle.

Mukesh was admitted to Mayo Hospital and SP Poddar himself urged medical staff for immediate treatment. Mukesh’s condition is reported to be stable due to the quick medical assistance. He was working with Haldiram, said a police official. The police have also launched the probe to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

