Rs 957 crore sewerage network project for Nagpur approved

Nagpur: For improvement of sewerage network in Nagpur, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 957.01 crore proposal of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The administrative approval was conveyed on Friday under the Amrit 2.0 campaign that is being implemented in the State from 2021-22.

Under this campaign, the Central Government has approved the Water Conservation plan of Maharashtra with an outlay of Rs 18236.39 crore. The plan envisages revamp of underground sewerage network connected to Pohra River Basin, that is in the South-West region of Nagpur. Under the project, new sewerage lines will be laid in Laxmi Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli Zones of NMC and in some parts of Nehru Nagar Zone. A total of 417 km of new sewer line of 253 km in the above four zones and 164 km in Hudkeshwar-Narsala area will be laid under the sewage disposal project.

In this project, two sewage treatment plants will also be set up at Chikhli and Jaitala. Out of this, the capacity of the project at Chikhli will be of 35 MLD and the capacity of the project at Jaitala will be of 10 MLD. This will effectively ensure that no untreated effluents are released in the river basin and ensure that river water is not polluted. The Government has ordered NMC to complete the entire project within a period of three years.

According to the guidelines of the Amrit 2.0 campaign sponsored by the Central Government, the share of the funds for the project will be distributed in three phases namely 20 percent, 40 percent and 40 percent. Remaining funds will have to be arranged by NMC on its own. Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, said that approval to the sewage revamp project for the South-West region is of tremendous importance for the city. He thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for getting the project sanctioned by the Central Government.

The total cost of the project is Rs 957.01 crore, out of which 25 percent (Rs 239.25 crore) is going to be received in the form of sanctioned grant through Central Government, 25 percent (Rs 239.25 crore) grant through State Government and 50 percent (Rs 478.51 crore) share will be of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This project is separate from the one that is going to be funded through JICA, it will be based on Nag River basin, and its aim is also to change the underground sewerage network in Nagpur. This project is going to be in the range of over Rs 2,000 crore.

