Sexual acts, blackmailing led to elderly man’s murder in Koradi, teen detained from MP

Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch has cracked the murder case of 68-year-old Papa Madavi, a retired government employee, whose body was discovered in his Koradi residence. A 17-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh has been detained for the crime, with investigations revealing a disturbing background involving alleged sexual coercion and blackmail.

According to police sources, the teenager worked at a construction site where he met Madavi in January. The elderly man reportedly invited the boy to his home multiple times, offering food and assistance. However, on February 25, the situation escalated when Madavi allegedly tried to force the minor into sexual acts and threatened to share explicit videos if he resisted.

During the altercation, Madavi allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate the boy, leading to a struggle. In a bid to defend himself, the minor grabbed a blade and attacked Madavi, inflicting fatal stab wounds. The teenager then fled to his hometown in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

The Crime Branch’s investigation, led by DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar and ACP Dr. Abhijeet Patil, uncovered the suspect’s connection to the victim through call records. The cyber cell team, under Sub-Inspector Zingre, analyzed data revealing approximately 35 calls exchanged between the deceased and the accused, contradicting the minor’s initial claims of having no link to Madavi. The teenager was tracked down in Balaghat and brought back to Nagpur for questioning.

During interrogation, the boy reportedly admitted to the crime, stating that he acted in self-defence after being repeatedly harassed and blackmailed. Police also learned that Madavi had frequently visited the construction site under the guise of hiring the minor for civil work, but allegedly made repeated advances towards him. Fearing that explicit videos of him might be leaked, the boy confronted Madavi at his home, leading to the fatal encounter.

The victim’s wife discovered the body and alerted authorities, following which the Koradi Police registered a case. The investigation team, led by Police Inspector Sandip Buwa, worked swiftly to nab the accused. The minor is currently in police custody as further inquiries continue into the case.