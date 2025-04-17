HC Notice to Fadnavis, Others Over Poll Irregularities

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to Devendra Fadnavis, Mohan Mate, and Kirtikumar Bhangadia, seeking their response by May 8 in connection with election petitions challenging the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the South-West Nagpur constituency.

The petitions were filed by Prafull Gudhhe, Girish Pandav, and Satish Warjukar, former Congress candidates, who raised concerns about procedural irregularities during the electoral process.

Gold Rate 16April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver / Kg - 96,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Advocates Aakash Moon and Pawan Dahat argued on behalf of the petitioners, stating that the Election Commission failed to fulfill mandatory legal requirements before conducting the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They alleged the absence of an official notification for EVM-based polling, unavailability of CCTV footage, Form 17 records, and lack of VVPAT verification, thereby compromising the transparency of the election.

The High Court has taken cognizance of these allegations and directed the BJP leaders named in the petition to submit their replies by the given deadline.

You said:

Advertisement