HC Notice to Centre, State Over Misuse of Subsidized LPG Cylinders

Nagpur – Alleging large-scale misuse of government-subsidized LPG cylinders meant for domestic use, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The petition, submitted by Nitin Solanke, president of Grahak Kalyan Dakshata Foundation, calls for a committee to be formed to curb such illegal activities and enforce stricter regulation.

Following a hearing, the High Court has issued notices to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies Department, asking them to file their responses.

The petitioner pointed out that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had made certain recommendations regarding this issue, but neither the state nor the central authorities acted upon them, allowing black-marketing of LPG cylinders to flourish unchecked.

Illegal Use for Commercial Purposes

The petition states that LPG dealers have been negligent in the sale and supply of cylinders, allowing subsidized domestic cylinders to be diverted for commercial use — such as in hotels, restaurants, and even vehicles — causing a significant loss to the government treasury. It argues that this practice undermines the very foundation of the subsidy system and endangers public safety.

The petition also demands strict enforcement of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, and punitive action under the Marketing Discipline Guidelines 2022 against erring dealers.

Threat to Public Safety

Illegal refilling of domestic LPG cylinders has become widespread and poses a serious threat to public safety, the petition notes. Not only is it dangerous for those directly involved, but it also puts nearby residents and property at risk due to the potential for explosions or gas leaks.

Furthermore, the petition claims that distributors often sell government-subsidized cylinders at inflated rates to commercial establishments, pocketing the profit and depriving genuine domestic consumers of their rightful supply.

The High Court is expected to monitor the matter closely as responses from the concerned authorities are awaited.

