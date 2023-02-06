HC directs Nagpur cops to quiz Parse at hospital, submit report with two-days

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has directed Nagpur Police to quiz notorious fraud Ajit Parse at hospital and submit a report by February 8.

Notably, Parse has already changed two hospitals. After the District and Sessions Court here rejected his bail application, he has approached the HC.

Parse has been booked by Nagpur Police for allegedly duping a homeopathy doctor of Rs 4.5 crore on the pretext of helping him open a medical college.

According to police sources, about five years ago, Parse started influencing personalities in the city through social media.

During investigation, it came to light that Parse had also allegedly trapped at least 8 to 10 eminent persons, including doctors and bureaucrats, and extorted about Rs20 crore from them.

The crime branch raided Parse’s residence. Four laptops, letterheads in the name of various ministers, documents related to the case and cheques, as well as police station stamps were seized from his residence.

